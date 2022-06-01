Unused ‘Israeli Air Force One’ costing taxpayers millions placed in storage

Israel’s “Air Force One”, which was built for former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at an estimated cost of $240 million, was indefinitely transferred into storage on Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The plane, dubbed Knaf Zion or Wing of Zion, took years to outfit but has never been used, sparking controversy over the spending of taxpayer money. The blame for the apparent boondoggle goes to Netanyahu, who is currently facing several bribery and corruption charges.

2 View gallery The official airplane of the Israeli Prime Minister Knaf Zion or Wing of Zion, is seen parked at the Ben Gurion International Airport ( Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries )

“It’s the current government of Naftali Bennett that doesn’t want to use it because they see that plane as an example of what they consider the wastefulness, the extravagance of the Netanyahu years,” said i24NEWS anchor Calev Ben David.

He added that Netanyahu has faced criticism for his jet-setting ways which often included staying in luxury hotels. Another issue that caught the public's focus was his wife Sara and son Yair who often tagged along on his trips abroad.

Moreover, the plane can carry up to 100 passengers while governmental delegations usually do not exceed 60 people. Ben David argues that in the future, Israeli prime ministers could have more staff traveling along owing to security issues. The plane in question is a modified Boeing 767 that was previously owned by Australian Airlines and Qantas.

Ben David said that a similar situation has been unfolding with the prime minister’s residence, which is currently located in a fairly modest house on Jerusalem's Balfour St.

Netanyahu's government drew up plans to construct a new complex that would combine the prime minister’s office and residence. A plot of land for the “Israeli White House” has already been picked out but has been sitting empty for years. Its current estimated cost stands at $352 million.

2 View gallery Wing of Zion ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Ben David pointed out that in recent years Israel had trouble electing a prime minister that could either form a government or keep one stable, and creating proper conditions could be the necessary step to improve that situation.

“Maybe if we had a nice plane for a prime minister, maybe if we had a nice Israeli White House, maybe Israelis would take more seriously the job of choosing [prime minister] and more quality people would come to it,” said Ben David.

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem District Court denied the prosecution’s request to amend Netanyahu’s gravest graft indictment in the infamous Case 4000 after evidence found fundamental flaws in the indictment. The former prime minister is currently facing criminal charges in two other trials.