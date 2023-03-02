Scientists reveal hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza

Using non-invasive technology to peer inside the pyramids, the Scan Pyramids project discovers corridor likely created to redistribute the pyramid's weight around the main entrance now used by tourists

A hidden corridor nine meters (30 feet) long has been discovered close to the main entrance of the 4,500-year-old Great Pyramid of Giza, and this could lead to further findings, Egyptian antiquities officials said on Thursday.
    • The discovery within the pyramid, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing, was made under the Scan Pyramids project that since 2015 has been using non-invasive technology including infrared thermography, 3D simulations and cosmic-ray imaging to peer inside the structure.
    A hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza that was discovered by researches from the the Scan Pyramids project by the Egyptian Tourism Ministry of Antiquities is seen in Giza, Egypt March 2, 2023     A hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza that was discovered by researches from the the Scan Pyramids project by the Egyptian Tourism Ministry of Antiquities is seen in Giza, Egypt March 2, 2023
    A hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza
    (Photo: The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via REUTERS)
    An article published in the journal Nature on Thursday said the discovery could contribute to knowledge about the construction of the pyramid and the purpose of a gabled limestone structure that sits in front of the corridor.
    The Great Pyramid was constructed as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops. Built to a height of 146 meters (479 feet), it now stands at 139 meters and was the tallest structure made by humans until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889.
    The unfinished corridor was likely created to redistribute the pyramid's weight around either the main entrance now used by tourists, almost seven meters away, or around another as yet undiscovered chamber or space, said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.
    Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids plateau in Giza, Egypt December 11, 2022     Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids plateau in Giza, Egypt December 11, 2022
    Tourists ride camels in front of the Great Pyramids plateau in Giza, Egypt December 11, 2022
    (Photo: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh)
    "We're going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do ... to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor," he told reporters after a press conference in front of the pyramid.
    Five rooms atop the king's burial chamber in another part of the pyramid are also thought to have been built to redistribute the weight of the massive structure. It was possible the pharaoh had more than one burial chamber, Waziri added.
    An image of a hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza that was discovered by researches from the the Scan Pyramids project is displayed during a news conference of the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza, Giza, Egypt, March 2, 2023     An image of a hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza that was discovered by researches from the the Scan Pyramids project is displayed during a news conference of the Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Eissa in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza, Giza, Egypt, March 2, 2023
    An image of a hidden corridor inside the Great Pyramid of Giza
    (Photo: REUTERS/Sherif Fahmy)
    In 2017, Scan Pyramids researchers announced the discovery of a void at least 30 meters long inside the Great Pyramid, the first major inner structure found since the 19th century.
