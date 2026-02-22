Mexico kills leader of its largest cartel in military raid as riots erupt, US hails ‘great development’

Mexico killed one of the world’s most wanted drug traffickers, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as “El Mencho,” in a military operation in the western state of Jalisco, triggering violent unrest by cartel supporters across several regions.

Oseguera, 59, a former police officer who led the powerful Jalisco New Generation cartel, was fatally wounded during a shootout in the town of Tapalpa, Mexican authorities said. Four suspected cartel members were killed in the exchange of fire.

Chaos erupts at Guadalajara International Airport in Jalisco, Mexico, as the CJNG Cartel launches attacks outside and potentially inside the airport, as retaliation for today’s successful elimination of CJNG leader El Mencho. pic.twitter.com/fspjMASWV1 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

2 View gallery Riots in Jalisco, Mexico, after killing of cartel leader ( Photo: Ulises Ruiz / AFP )

“El Mencho” and two other cartel members were seriously wounded and airlifted to Mexico City. Oseguera died of his injuries during the flight, officials said. Three soldiers were wounded and taken to a hospital in the capital.

The United States had previously offered a $15 million reward for information leading to Oseguera’s capture. He was accused of trafficking massive quantities of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine across the southern US border.

Mexico’s embassy in Washington said US intelligence contributed to the success of the operation.

The killing immediately sparked chaos in areas under the cartel’s influence. Mexican media published images of burning vehicles and roadblocks set up by rioters in the states of Jalisco, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Michoacan and Tamaulipas.

Multiple vehicles burn in the parking lot of a Costco in Puerto Vallarta, as the CJNG Cartel continues its rampage throughout the city and across the Mexican state of Jalisco. pic.twitter.com/z0iHsGItMA — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 22, 2026

2 View gallery Riots in Jalisco ( Photo: Ulises Ruiz / AFP )

Heavy smoke was reported over the tourist city of Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco. There were also reports of gunfire by cartel supporters at Guadalajara International Airport.

Jalisco Gov. Pablo Lemus Navarro urged the state’s roughly 8 million residents to remain at home “until the situation is back under control.” Public transportation services were suspended, and residents were advised to avoid highways due to “violent incidents” that spread to at least five areas in the state.

The operation comes amid tensions between Mexico and US President Donald Trump’s administration over Mexican drug cartels and cross-border smuggling, and ahead of the upcoming World Cup tournament that Mexico will co-host this summer with the United States and Canada.