Woman killed after crane truck topples in Jerusalem amid strong winds

A crane truck lies overturned in Jerusalem on Jan. 28, 2026, after collapsing onto a vehicle during high winds. A woman in her 70s was killed in the incident. Police detained three people connected to the construction work nearby

Paramedics found the woman unconscious at the scene with a severe head injury as the front of her car lay crushed beneath the fallen equipment.

