Woman killed after crane truck topples in Jerusalem amid strong winds

A woman in her 70s was killed Wednesday afternoon when a crane truck overturned and struck her in Jerusalem.
The incident was reported to Magen David Adom’s emergency line at 1:57 p.m., when dispatchers received word of the crane collapse amid strong winds sweeping the city.
Paramedics found the woman unconscious at the scene with a severe head injury as the front of her car lay crushed beneath the fallen equipment.
Paramedic Shlomo Tedgi said the woman was lying on the sidewalk when they arrived. “She was unconscious with a serious head injury,” he said. “We saw that she had been struck by an overturned crane truck. We provided medical care on the scene, loaded her into a mobile intensive care unit and transported her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in serious, unstable condition.”
Despite treatment at the hospital, the woman later died of her injuries.
Police said officers from the Oz station in the Arnona neighborhood were called to the scene after the crane struck the pedestrian. “Police who arrived at the scene detained three suspects connected to work at the site and have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident,” the statement said.