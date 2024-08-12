In Mexico, Catholic patron of desperate causes celebrated in a procession of thousands

Dozens of colorful "trajineras" (traditional wooden boats) navigated the canals of Xochimilco, Mexico City, transporting Catholic devotees venerating a relic of Saint Jude Thaddeus, the patron saint of desperate causes, which had traveled from the U.S. and was displayed in parishes.

Saint Jude, or Judas Tadeo, is highly revered in Mexico, especially among humble and less fortunate communities, who see him as an intercessor for those facing difficult challenges, particularly in merchant neighborhoods.

Thousands of devotees gathered in the colorful "trajineras" to accompany the relic, seeking miracles and personal intentions.

The relic, believed to be a fragment of Saint Jude arm bone, was viewed as a way to "connect with the Lord" by many devotees, who cheered and sang as it passed through the water.

The procession included local dancers in traditional attire, making their way to a cathedral, where Mass was celebrated in its honor before the relic continued its journey through central Mexico's churches.

The locals of Xochimilco also hold deep devotion to the "Niñopa," a wooden figure representing the child Jesus.

The festive procession included local dance groups known as "comparsas" who led the procession, satirizing the Spanish conquerors with their costumes.

St. Jude Thaddeus is celebrated by thousands of Mexicans on October 28 at San Hipólito church in Mexico City, alongside the revered figure of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

