Israeli warning grounds Iranian flight suspected of carrying Millions for Hezbollah

An Iranian Mahan Air flight bound for Lebanon was grounded in Tehran after an Israeli warning, as the plane was reportedly carrying millions in cash from Iran to Hezbollah. The funds were intended to help the terror group recover from the blows it has sustained in its ongoing war with Israel, according to a report on Friday.
The incident follows a sonic boom over Beirut by Israeli fighter jets two days ago, intended to intimidate Hezbollah operatives and reinforce Israel’s stance against ceasefire violations.
Israeli intelligence identified the Mahan Air flight in advance, prompting a warning late Wednesday night from IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee. He cautioned that Israel would act against civilian flights used to transfer Iranian funds to Hezbollah—an implicit threat that Beirut’s airport could become a target.
As a result, the Mahan Air flight, originally scheduled to depart Tehran for Beirut at 2:30 p.m. Thursday was canceled. Another flight by the airline, scheduled for Friday, was also postponed. The disruption sparked protests by Hezbollah supporters outside Beirut’s airport, leading to rare clashes with the Lebanese army, which forcibly dispersed demonstrators blocking access roads.
According to Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar, a newspaper aligned with Hezbollah, the United States alerted Lebanon’s government—via the ceasefire monitoring committee—that Israel had intelligence indicating the Mahan Air flight was carrying cash for Hezbollah. The U.S. reportedly warned that Israel was determined to prevent the plane from landing, leaving Lebanon with little choice but to comply.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam instructed Transport Minister Faiz Rasami to deny the aircraft landing rights, forcing the cancellation. The plane had around 300 Lebanese passengers, mostly returning from religious pilgrimages in Iran. Hezbollah’s media outlets condemned the move, accusing the government of "surrendering to Israeli threats and American dictates."
To resolve the crisis, Lebanon’s national carrier, Middle East Airlines, planned to send planes to retrieve the stranded passengers. However, Lebanese reports indicated that Iran had not approved the request, insisting that it be processed through diplomatic channels. As of Friday, the passengers remained stranded in Tehran.
Iran condemns Israel’s actions
Iran’s government reacted angrily, issuing a formal condemnation of Israel. “The threat against an Iranian civilian aircraft carrying Lebanese citizens is a continuation of Israel’s violations of international law and Lebanon’s sovereignty,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said. Tehran urged international aviation organizations to take “serious action” against Israel’s “dangerous conduct” toward civilian air travel.
This is not the first time a Mahan Air flight has been caught in such a controversy. In January, Lebanese authorities delayed unloading cargo from a Mahan Air flight suspected of carrying Iranian cash for Hezbollah. Security forces also searched the luggage of an Iranian diplomat on board. That incident led to protests in Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut, with motorbike convoys waving the group’s flags in defiance.
Throughout the ongoing war, several Mahan Air flights bound for Lebanon have reportedly been forced to turn back mid-flight, underscoring the growing pressure on Hezbollah’s supply lines.