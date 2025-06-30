Several Jewish leaders in Iran released amid post-war crackdown, others still detained

have been released on bail in recent days. However, several remain in detention. Estimates suggest that between 20 and 35

In response, the Jewish community has called for prayers for their well-being. Community members in Iran said Monday evening, “We see that the prayers are helping—please continue to pray.”

The arrests followed Israeli and American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Many of those detained were accused of maintaining contact with relatives in Israel. Reports indicate that among the detainees are rabbis and senior figures from the Jewish communities in Tehran and Shiraz.

