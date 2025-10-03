Trump issues final warning to Hamas: release hostages or face obliteration

President Donald J. Trump said Hamas has been a ruthless, violent threat for many years, culminating in the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel that killed civilians, including babies, women, children and the elderly. He said more than 25,000 Hamas fighters have been killed in response to the Oct. 7 attack and that most remaining fighters are surrounded and militarily trapped. He said he was prepared to give the order to eliminate them and warned that those who remain will be hunted down and killed.