Israel police detain West Bank resident they say intended to launch attack

The police said on Monday that its forces apprehended a 22-year old Palestinian on the West Bank, on suspicion of planning a terror attack

The man, a resident of the West Bank city of Al Bireh, was raised the suspicion of the force when he was seen driving in his car, from one intersection to another for over an hour.

When stopped, the police found an ax that was placed by his side in the car. In questioning the man said he intended to attack Israelis who were on their own on the road.

The suspect also had a letter in which he outlined his intention to avenge the death of friends by launching an attack and was prepared to pay for his actions, with his life.

The police said that through the vigilance of its forces, a terror attack was averted.

Five terror suspects were arrested in Al Bireh overnight in an IDF raid, the IDF said on Monday.

In total, nine people were detained by the forces in raids on the West Bank.

The military said that during searches in the area of Jenin, the troops came under gunfire and that none of the troops were hurt.











