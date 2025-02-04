Hospital concert honors IDF field observers returned from captivity, celebrates Liri's 20th birthday

Liri's family just recently belatedly celebrated her 19th birthday. On Tuesday, the returned hostage and all her relatives are already celebrating her 20th birthday, and freedom.

Musical event for the return of Agam Berger and the other IDF field observers from Hamas captivity at Beilinson Hospital ( צילום: רועי רובינשטיין )





A little more than a week after she was released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Liri Albag celebrated her 20th birthday Tuesday in the returnees' ward at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Shortly afterward, dozens of musicians gathered in the lobby of Schneider Hospital to play pieces of music for the returning observers - for Liri's birthday and as a tribute to Agam Berger, a violinist.

The field observers themselves stood on one of the upper floors, excitedly watching the concert, clapping during Naomi Shemer's "Lo Yehi" and Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." Agam even joined in singing. Her mother, Meirav Berger, delivered a speech: "We will pray for those who are still there, we will not be silent until everyone returns." She wished Liri a mazal tov and added: "We can say that the music held Liri and Agam captive." The national anthem "Hatikva" was played to mark the end of the concert. The observers sang the anthem - and then they also sang Happy Birthday to Liri, and the orchestra joined in.

4 View gallery Listening to the public concert at Beilinson Hospital ( Photo: Jack Guez / AFP )





4 View gallery ( Photo: Shir Torem/Reuters )

In a post on Instagram, Liri wrote: "Today I get to celebrate my 20th birthday with my loved ones. The only wish I asked for is for all the hostages to return." Her sister Roni wrote in another post: "Our Lirosh, our number 1. I dreamed of this moment countless times and here you are. Today you celebrate your 20th birthday at home, today you celebrate the life that was given to you again, our victory, our heart and the light of our home. I love you and am here for you forever and ever." Shai, Liri's sister, also congratulated: "Congratulations, my little sister, who is celebrating 20 and has returned to life. Always remember that everything is small for you and there is nothing you cannot do. I will take care of you for a better world."

Liri returned home exactly as her family and friends described her during the 15-month struggle for her return: brave, optimistic and with a smile that brightened everything. Her fellow observers who had been kidnapped with her from the Nahal Oz outpost - Daniella Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy - returned with her. Five days later, their friend, observer Agam Berger, was also released, and the five were reunited together in the returnees' department in Beilinson.

Liri's friends said Monday that "she is truly a special girl, full of energy - and that has not gone to waste. Today the family will celebrate her 20th birthday with her friends. Last year she celebrated her 19th birthday in captivity , now our Liri has been released, and she will celebrate today in a big way with cakes and balloons."

4 View gallery Liri celebrates her 20th birthday ( Photo: Instagram )

"Liri is always smiling, she is optimistic, loves life and loves to spend time and be with friends a lot," a friend described, echoing how her friends and family described Liri on many occasions during the arduous journey of their fight for her return.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

On the sixth floor of Beilinson Hospital, in the special ward set up for the returnees, Liri and her fellow observers received spa treatments from hair stylists and manicurists who had come especially for them - a first step on the path to normalcy. At the same time, from the testimonies that are beginning to emerge about the period of captivity, it becomes clear that Liri became a leader there, too. "Liri is a superhero, she was the one who took care of the kidnapped women and spoke to the captors. When Hamas tried to humiliate them upon their release and put them on a stage, they showed that they were stronger than that," said a family member.

4 View gallery Agam Berger's return reunited the IDF filed observers ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Her friends said that Liri and the girls were kept informed of what was happening, and Liri told her parents: "You were my strength. I heard you so much. You are the only ones who gave me hope." She told them that she even heard their birthday greetings in February, when she was in captivity and turned 19.