Woman stabbed to death in Be'er Sheva, her husband suspected of murder

A woman in her 40s was stabbed to death overnight Saturday in Be'er Sheva, allegedly by her husband.
A Magen David Adom (MDA) team dispatched to the home evacuated her to Soroka Medical Center in the city in critical condition, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to initial suspicions, her husband, a man in his 40s, was the one who called police to the scene. He was subsequently arrested. Police said the incident was criminal in nature.
The couple has three children. Their youngest, a 5-year-old boy, was in the apartment at the time of the murder. He was placed in the care of municipal authorities. A preliminary investigation found no previous reports to police of domestic violence involving the couple.
The emergency call was received at MDA's 101 dispatch center at 1:42 a.m. MDA paramedic Yarin Ben David and senior EMT Rafael Cohen said: "We were led into the home, where we found a woman unconscious with numerous penetrating wounds to her body. We provided medical treatment, including controlling the bleeding and administering medication, and evacuated her to the hospital in an MDA mobile intensive care unit. She was unconscious and in critical condition."