Israeli official makes history with appointment to UN oversight body

Shai Mizrahi, a senior official in Israel's State Comptroller's Office, has been appointed to a three-year term on the United Nations Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC), becoming the first Israeli ever selected to serve on the body, which operates under the UN General Assembly.

Mizrahi, currently deputy director general and head of the Local Government Audit Division at the State Comptroller's Office, competed for the position as a candidate from the UN's Western European and Others Group, which had previously fielded only American candidates for the committee. His appointment followed diplomatic efforts by Israel's mission to the United Nations, led by Ambassador Danny Danon, which worked in recent weeks to secure support from friendly countries.

Shai Mizrahi

The IAAC advises the UN General Assembly on the organization's internal audit operations, risk management, financial controls and governance. Its responsibilities include examining the effectiveness of the UN's oversight mechanisms and advising the General Assembly on transparency, accountability and the proper management of the organization's resources.

Mizrahi brings more than two decades of experience in senior management positions at Israel's State Comptroller and Ombudsman Office. In his current role, he oversees extensive audits of local authorities, focusing on financial management, proper administration, risk management and the efficiency of public bodies.

His international experience includes representing Israel on an OECD international peer review team examining Chile's supreme audit institution. He has also represented the State Comptroller's Office in international forums of supreme audit institutions and led professional cooperation initiatives with European audit bodies. Mizrahi holds a bachelor's degree in law and a master's degree in public law from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He will leave the State Comptroller's Office to take up his new position.

Danon welcomed the appointment, describing it as an important achievement for Israel and its diplomatic efforts at the United Nations.

"Shai Mizrahi's appointment to the UN Independent Audit Advisory Committee is an important achievement for the State of Israel and our diplomatic work on the international stage," Danon said. "Precisely at a time when Israel faces repeated attempts at exclusion and delegitimization within UN institutions, this appointment demonstrates that Israeli professionalism, experience and excellence are recognized and valued."