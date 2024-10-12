IDF: 320 Hezbollah rockets fired Into Israel over Yom Kippur weekend

The IDF reported Saturday evening that approximately 320 rockets and projectiles were fired from Lebanon into Israel by the Hezbollah terrorist group over the Yom Kippur weekend.

Incoming air raid sirens were triggered in towns in the Galilee, Acre, Safed, Haifa and the surrounding bay area, sending over a million Israelis to seek shelter over the holiday.

3 View gallery Sheltered housing facility in Herzliya hit by drone over Yom Kippur

In addition, a drone from Syria exploded over the Golan Heights. On the eve of Yom Kippur, two drones penetrated Israeli airspace from central Lebanon, with one hitting a sheltered housing facility in Herzliya. Two more rockets were fired Saturday from northern Gaza, hitting Ashkelon.

3 View gallery Israeli flag hung over drone strike site the next day

Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed 22 people on Friday, and the IDF began evacuating 23 additional communities in southern Lebanon. Two UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured by Israeli fire, sparking international condemnation, with global leaders calling it a "serious violation by Israel." U.S. President Joe Biden urged Israel to cease actions that harm UN personnel. In separate incidents, two Lebanese soldiers were killed in Israeli strikes.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin pressed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to shift from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic path.

Meanwhile, fighting continues in northern Gaza, where dozens were killed in Jabaliya. The IDF has called on residents of neighboring Gaza City to evacuate their homes.

The U.S. announced expanded sanctions on Iran's oil industry following the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile strike on Israel at the beginning of the month. Reports suggest Iran is "extremely concerned" about Israel's potential response. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated her stance, saying, "I will never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons."

3 View gallery Abbas Nilforoushan

Iran announced on Saturday that the body of the Quds Force commander for Lebanon and Syria, Abbas Nilforoushan , who was killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's Dahieh district, was found.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized Israeli strikes on Damascus, calling for intervention from Russia, Syria and Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron repeated his call for halting arms exports to Israel, saying, "It's the only way to end this."

Nicaragua has cut diplomatic ties with Israel, accusing it of running a "fascist government committing genocide." Meanwhile, Mexico's president urged recognition of a Palestinian state, saying it is the path to peace in the Middle East.

In other news, a resident of East Jerusalem was shot dead in a suspected murder. The U.S. military confirmed a series of strikes targeting Islamic State sites in Syria.

