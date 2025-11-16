Levin: Blocking judicial ombudsman from Sde Teiman probe 'would allow cover-up'

Justice Minister launched a scathing attack on the High Court of Justice on Sunday, just hours before it was expected to issue a ruling on petitions concerning oversight of the investigation into the outgoing military advocate general.

The unusually direct attack focused on the court’s indication last week that retired Judge Asher Kula, who serves as State Ombudsman for Judges Asher Kula, could not take part in supervising the probe because of his current role.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan, Amit Shabi, Rafi Kotz, Shalev Shalom )

Levin accused unnamed opponents of trying to block Kula’s appointment “out of fear of the investigation’s results.” He said “no one questions his integrity or professionalism,” and argued there is “no justification” to bar him. Levin noted that former Supreme Court Justice Eliezer Rivlin previously headed a two‑year inquiry while serving in the same oversight post. “Any ruling preventing Kula’s appointment would allow the investigation to be covered up,” Levin wrote, adding that the attorney general’s involvement reflects an effort “to prevent the truth from coming out.”

Officials familiar with the matter said they could not recall a justice minister issuing such a warning so close to a High Court decision. They expressed concern that Levin’s comments may be laying the groundwork to challenge the ruling if the court bars Kula from accompanying the investigation.

The dispute follows the court’s order last week giving Levin and Attorney General Gali Baharav‑Miara until Thursday to reach an agreement on who would oversee the investigation into Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer‑Yerushalmi, the outgoing military advocate general, for her part in the leak of classified footage from the Sde Teiman detention center allegedly showing soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee. No compromise was reached. Levin formally asked the court to approve Kula’s appointment and said he had proposed adding a civil servant chosen by the court to accompany Kula, but the attorney general rejected the idea. Levin suggested that an active or retired district court judge could join Kula to “strengthen the balance.”

2 View gallery Justice Minister Yariv Levin ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Baharav‑Miara initially opposed transferring the probe to someone outside the chain of command of the state prosecution, arguing that Levin’s move to appoint a special investigator was an unprecedented political intervention that could invite future attempts to reassign sensitive cases by labeling them “special.”