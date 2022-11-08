Herzog said to work behind the scenes towards a national unity government





President Issac Herzog has been working behind the scenes in an attempt to broaden the incoming coalition headed by Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Herzog met with Prime Minister Yair Lapid who heads the Yesh Atid Party and with Defense Minister Benny Gantz the leader of the National Unity party to urge them to join Netanyahu's next government and prevent the participation of "extreme" politicians.

3 View gallery Yair Lapid with Benny Gantz, Issac Herzig, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AFP, Shaul Golan )

In an official statement, the President's Residence denied the report. "The president did not ask any party leader to join any government. The consultations with political parties will begin on Wednesday and only after they are completed, will the president assign anyone to head a new government," the statement read.

Both leaders of the center-left parties repeated their election campaign promise not to serve under Netanyahu, because of the criminal charges of corruption levied against him, during their campaigns ahead of the November elections.

During a Sunday memorial event for the slain prime minister Yitzhad Rabin – assassinated by a right-wing activist 27 years ago, Lapid said there was no scenario in which his party would join a Netanyahu coalition.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Yair Lapid at the memorial marking 27 years since the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin ( Photo: Olivier Fitoussi )

"The government I am leading has lost the elections. Who ever believes in Israeli democracy when he wins, must also believe in it when he loses," Lapid said. "There is no way we will enter the incoming government, he said.

The National Unity government on Wednesday, responded to rumors that Netanyahu was planning to approach Gantz to ask his party to join his next government. "We will proudly go to the opposition," the party said in a statement.

"Israel is facing many challenges, and the new government, which is reliant on extreme political elements, will have to deal with them," the statement read. "We have decided to continue to solidify the National Unity camp as a meaningful movement in the center of Israel's politics. We respect the decision of voters and once a new government is sworn in , we will serve in the opposition in a responsible manner, while building an alternative leadership for the country."

The prime minister elect said in his victory speech last Tuesday, that he would attempt to form a unity government.

He was reported as voicing an opposition to any major legislation to curb the power of the judicial system or cancel his trial.

Netanyahu told leaders of his right-wing and religious parliamentary bloc that he would first seek to form a government before committing to coalition agreements or formulating future policies, in order to prevent unnecessary panic among Israelis.

3 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu meets with elected legislators from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party

Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist party and Moshe Gafni, of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party both said they oppose Netanyahu's decision.

Netanyahu's potential coalition partners in the Religious Zionist Party as well as members in his own Likud party have vowed to pass legislation that would end his trial.

The leader of the Hassidic Vizhnitz sect, a member of the United Torah Judaism ultra-Orthodox party also instructed his political representatives to insist on legislation that would override supreme court rulings, as part of the perceived assault on the judicial system, promoted by Netanyahu allies during their campaigns.

Herzog will begin official meetings with party leaders on Wednesday, before tasking Netanyahu – who is expected to receive majority support, to form a government.



