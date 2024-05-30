Slovenia's government recognises Palestinian state

The Slovenian government on Thursday approved a decision to recognize an independent Palestinian state, Prime Minister Robert Golob said, following in the steps of Spain, Ireland and Norway. The move drew swift condemnation from Israel.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision rewarded Hamas for murder and rape, a reference to the Palestinian Islamist group's Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the war in Gaza.

"Today the government has decided to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state," Golob said at a news conference in Ljubljana. The parliament of the European Union member country must also approve the government's decision in coming days.

2 View gallery Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob ( Photo: Borut Zivulovic / Reuters )

The move is part of a wider effort by countries to coordinate pressure on Israel to end the conflict in Gaza.

Golob also called for the immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and the release of all hostages. "This is the message of peace," he said. The Slovenian government flew a Palestinian flag alongside flags of Slovenia and the EU, in front of its building in downtown Ljubljana.

On May 28, Spain, Ireland and Norway officially recognized a Palestinian state, prompting an angry reaction from Israel.

Of the 27 members of the European Union, Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria have already recognized a Palestinian state. Malta has said it could follow soon. Britain and Australia have said they are also considering recognition, but France has said now is not the time.

Germany joined Israel's staunchest ally, the United States, in rejecting a unilateral approach, insisting that a two-state solution can only be achieved through dialogue and Denmark's parliament on Tuesday voted down a bill to recognize a Palestinian state.

2 View gallery Palestinian flage flies alongside Slovenian and EU flags on government building ( Photo: Borut Zivulovic / Reuters )

Norway, which chairs the international donor group to the Palestinians, had until recently followed the U.S. position but has lost confidence that this strategy will work.