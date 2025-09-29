Will Hamas ruin Trump-Netanyahu deal?

As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to meet, the question is not whether they will agree on the president’s 21-point plan for Gaza, but whether Hamas will say yes too, according to Dr. Einat Wilf, former MK and co-author of The War of Return.
“One pattern that we know is typical in the last few decades is that America negotiates with Israel, only to later find out that the Palestinians are missing in action, that they are nowhere to be found, and that there will be no forthcoming yes,” Wilf told ILTV. “This was the case with the previous Trump peace plan, which ultimately yielded the Abraham Accords, but to which Israel said yes, and the Palestinians, true to their ethos, said no, no, and 1,000 times no.”
Wilf noted that the idea of releasing 48 hostages on day one, with everything else following, is something Hamas may reject.
“I think Israel and the U.S. can be negotiating and maybe have some differences and ultimately achieve some agreement, but the question is whether all of this is at all relevant to what Hamas might say yes to,” Wilf concluded.
Watch the full interview: