Hostages, IDF withdrawal, interim governance: New details on Trump's Gaza peace plan

The Trump administration has proposed a 21-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza that calls for the release of all hostages within 48 hours of an agreement in exchange for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, a source familiar with the proposal told CNN.

The plan was shared with Arab leaders earlier this week, though it is unclear whether Hamas has been presented with it. The proposal may have been revised in recent days and, if delivered, would likely be relayed through Qatar to Hamas’ negotiating team in Doha.

Arab leaders are generally supportive of the proposal despite reservations, the source said, adding that they want the conflict to end quickly.

According to the source, the plan does not include a timeline for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, states that Israel will not attack Qatar again, prohibits forced displacement from Gaza and bars Hamas from any future role in governing the territory.

It envisions two layers of interim governance — an international body and a Palestinian committee — without a set timeline for transferring leadership to the Palestinian Authority. The proposal also calls for a United Nations role in providing humanitarian aid but makes no mention of the disputed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.