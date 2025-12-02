Two Israelis lightly wounded in Binyamin stabbing; driver who rammed soldier killed after second attempt

Earlier in the night, a man who rammed an IDF soldier on Monday at the Otkim Junction near Kiryat Arba attempted to hit another military unit in the Hebron area and was shot dead by troops from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.

The soldier was lightly wounded when the attacker accelerated toward her unit, which returned fire. The IDF said at the time that he had been hit and that forces launched a pursuit.

