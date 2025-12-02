Two Israelis lightly wounded in Binyamin stabbing; driver who rammed soldier killed after second attempt

Two Israelis were lightly wounded Tuesday morning in a suspected stabbing attack on Route 465 near the West Bank community of Atarot. The assailant was immediately neutralized.
Earlier in the night, a man who rammed an IDF soldier on Monday at the Otkim Junction near Kiryat Arba attempted to hit another military unit in the Hebron area and was shot dead by troops from the 202nd Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.
The soldier was lightly wounded when the attacker accelerated toward her unit, which returned fire. The IDF said at the time that he had been hit and that forces launched a pursuit.
On Saturday, an iron bar was thrown at a car driven by a Ramat Gan resident on Highway 5 near the Palestinian village of Mas-ha, piercing the windshield. The driver, who suffered anxiety, was treated by Magen David Adom and released. Merav Ben Avraham, 23, who was in the passenger seat, told Ynet that minutes before the Hatzafon checkpoint, they heard a loud bang. “We saw the metal rod in the car, panicked and thought it was a terror attack,” she said.
The IDF later began searches for the suspect. Soldiers from the Ephraim Regional Brigade entered Mas-ha, removed security cameras and collected evidence. The metal bar was transferred to the police forensic investigators.