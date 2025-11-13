Police anti-corruption chief questioned over alleged breach of trust and misuse of office

Chief Superintendent Meni Benjamin, commander of Lahav 433—the national crime and corruption unit— is the senior officer questioned by Israel Police's Internal Investigations Department (PIID) on suspicion of breach of trust and misuse of office.

According to the allegations, he sought to influence an investigation handled within Lahav 433 in a matter in which he was allegedly in a conflict of interest. Lahav 433, often described as Israel’s FBI-equivalent, is the national investigative unit responsible for combating serious organized crime, corruption, and high-profile criminal cases.

3 View gallery Chief Superintendent Meni Benjamin ( Photo: Israel Police )

Report reveals Maj.-Gen. (res.) Boaz Balt, head of the Police Investigations and Intelligence Division to which Lahav 433 is subordinate, made an unusual comment to senior Lahav 433 officers on Wednesday evening. “This is not a major event — it is on the borderline of a disciplinary issue,” he said. Police did not deny the remark and responded only that “the division head spoke with his subordinates as expected. The investigation is being conducted by the internal affairs unit to establish the truth.”

Benjamin’s attorney, Ori Korb, said: “The head of Lahav was questioned for seven hours and fully cooperated, handing over both his passcode and his phone. His account made clear that he committed no wrongdoing, and he was released without conditions except for suspension from duty until next Thursday.”

He added that a gag order prevents Benjamin from presenting the facts publicly for now, “which only fuels baseless rumors. When the details come to light, it will be clear this is much ado about nothing, and he will return to serving the public.”

3 View gallery Maj.-Gen. (res.) Boaz Balt and Meni Benjamin ( Photo: Israel Police )

The head of Lahav 433 is not a routine posting. The role oversees Israel’s most sensitive investigative units, including those responsible for probing public corruption involving senior officials and politicians. Together with the national investigations chief, the Lahav commander also approves appointments of unit heads who manage such cases.

The case Benjamin is suspected of attempting to influence has not yet been made public and remains at an early stage. He was questioned for more than seven hours on Wednesday and released near midnight under restrictive conditions, including a nine-day ban from police facilities and a prohibition on contacting other individuals involved in the case. His phone was seized by investigators.

Benjamin initially asked to transfer the investigation to the military advocate general’s office after receiving early information about the affair, but the police commissioner decided the probe would remain under the direct oversight of the investigations division head, Balt, who appointed a special investigative team under his command.

He was appointed head of Lahav 433 in September 2024 by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Police Commissioner Lt. Gen. Dani Levi. His rapid rise — from assistant commissioner to major general in just a year and a half — sparked internal criticism, especially given his limited experience at the senior command level. Previous reporting detailed objections within the police to his appointment and the role of Ben-Gvir’s associate, Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Jacobi, in promoting him.

3 View gallery National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Boaz Balt ( Photo: GPO, Shalev Shalom )

Benjamin was detained for questioning on Wednesday after arriving at a seminar for senior officers. Internal affairs investigators waited for the session to end and asked him to accompany them. Participants at the seminar witnessed his detention. Minister Ben-Gvir — who backed Benjamin’s promotion — has publicly defended him, saying he is entitled to the presumption of innocence. Benjamin’s partner said, “We are law-abiding people, we believe in his innocence, and we will stand by him.”

According to internal affairs investigators, Benjamin is suspected of intervening in a case where he had an undisclosed conflict of interest and of acting in various ways to influence how the matter was handled within his unit. A senior official familiar with the details said the allegation is that Benjamin’s actions benefited a businessman close to him in a sensitive investigation.

The police commissioner said he will appoint a Deputy. Cmdr. Eli Makmel, head of the National Fraud Investigations Unit, is acting commander of Lahav 433. In light of the upheaval, Commissioner Levi summoned the senior command staff for an urgent briefing.