MK Saeed Alkhrumi from Islamist Ra'am party dies at 49

MK Saeed Alkhrumi from the Islamist Ra'am party died early Wednesday at the age of 49, the party announced.

He had suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva where he was pronounced dead.

Alkhrumi's party and its leader Mansour Abbas made history earlier this year when they ecame the first Arab party to become part of a governmnet coalition following a deal signed with now-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

He lived most of his life in the Negev in southern Israel and as a Bedouin championed the rights of the community. He also served as chairman of Knesset's Internal Affairs and Environment committees.

Abbas had arrived at the hospital earlier, recited a few verses from the Quran and paid tribute to Alkhrumi.

"We lost a man who did a lot for the Arab sector, especially for the Bedouin in the south," he said. "He was a diligent Knesset member and did a lot in recent years. All his life he served the people of the Negev.

"We have seen in recent months how worked with dedication, diligence and patience. He was loved by all of us. He was calm and patient. He was politically intelligent and flexible, a stable man who knew the rights of our people and our society. May God have mercy on him."

The Ra'am party in a statement send their condolences to Alkhrumi's "family, the tribe of the Negev, all members of the Islamic Movement and our Palestinian people."

President Isaac Herzog also send his condolences, issuing a message on Twitter in both Hebrew and Arabic.