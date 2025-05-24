US, Iraq close to deal for release of Israeli hostage Elizabeth Tsurkov, report claims

Saudi network Al-Hadath reported Saturday that “serious efforts” are underway to secure the release of Elizabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli-Russian academic who was kidnapped in Baghdad just over a year ago. According to unnamed Iraqi sources, a deal may be finalized within 10 days.
The report claims Tsurkov's release may be part of a secret understanding between Iraq and the U.S. “Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani is working to ease international pressure following a covert visit by a senior Iraqi security official to Washington,” the report read.
The sources said there’s a proposal to first transfer Tsurkov to a neutral party to avoid domestic backlash. “There are secret security talks with the group holding her,” the report continued. “Her expected release reflects the Iraqi government's commitment to cooperating with the international community. The Al Sudani government aims to show it can balance relations between Tehran and Washington.”
Separately, Iraq’s Al-Rabaa TV reported that the deal involves the release of one Iranian detainee and six others accused of attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq. The outlet said the exchange is expected to be completed within 10 days.
Tsurkov, 38, holds both Israeli and Russian citizenship and had been living in the U.S. while pursuing a Ph.D. at Princeton University. She was kidnapped in Baghdad on March 26, 2023, during a research trip. She is believed to be held by the pro-Iranian militia Kata'ib Hezbollah, although the group has denied involvement. It was not her first visit to Iraq, and she reportedly entered the country using her Russian passport.
Last week, her sister Emma met with Adam Boehler, U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, in an effort to help push forward the potential breakthrough.