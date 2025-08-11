Analyst: Israel must escalate Gaza campaign to defeat Hamas

Israel has tried everything but now has no choice but to escalate its campaign in Gaza, according to JNS senior editor Ruthie Blum.
She told ILTV News on Insider last week that while Israel always seeks the optimal outcome, it has attempted to secure a hostage-for-ceasefire deal and pursued other tactics, but today the country is at a crossroads.
“I don't believe it'll be possible to completely defeat Hamas without taking that kind of military occupation,” Blum said. “However, it's important to note that we basically have defeated Hamas and its leaders. We have totally weakened it, and if it weren't for the hostages, we really would have achieved victory.”
Blum said Hamas is in chaos and disorganized due to Israel’s actions. Unfortunately, that does not mean there are no Hamas terrorists left in Gaza.
“It's very easy to recruit new terrorists, especially these young, young teenagers who are radicalized,” Blum said.
