Storm 'Coral' brings rare snowfall to Jerusalem

Snow covered Jerusalem and parts of northern Israel early Monday morning as Storm 'Coral' brought a wave of winter weather to the region.

At the Hermon site, snow accumulated up to 20 centimeters, with temperatures dropping to -5°C. Strong, cold winds made it feel even colder, creating a true winter wonderland.

