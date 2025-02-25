Storm 'Coral' brings rare snowfall to Jerusalem

Light snow began falling on Sunday evening, coating Jerusalem, Samaria, and localities in the Upper Galilee

Ariella Lahyani, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Weather
Snow covered Jerusalem and parts of northern Israel early Monday morning as Storm 'Coral' brought a wave of winter weather to the region.
ISRAEL’S WINTER WONDERLAND
Light snow began falling on Sunday evening, coating Jerusalem, Samaria, and localities in the Upper Galilee.
At the Hermon site, snow accumulated up to 20 centimeters, with temperatures dropping to -5°C. Strong, cold winds made it feel even colder, creating a true winter wonderland.
Schools in Jerusalem, including special education centers and daycare facilities, opened at 9 a.m. due to concerns over icy roads. To assist parents, some institutions welcomed students as early as 8 a.m. The last significant snowfall in Jerusalem was in January 2022.
Local councils and municipalities issued guidelines urging residents to stock up on essentials, including food, water, and medical supplies, in preparation for the storm.
In the end, the situation proved relatively benign.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""