Storm 'Coral' brings rare snowfall to Jerusalem

Snow covered Jerusalem and parts of northern Israel early Monday morning as Storm 'Coral' brought a wave of winter weather to the region.
Light snow began falling on Sunday evening, coating Jerusalem, Samaria, and localities in the Upper Galilee.
At the Hermon site, snow accumulated up to 20 centimeters, with temperatures dropping to -5°C. Strong, cold winds made it feel even colder, creating a true winter wonderland.
Schools in Jerusalem, including special education centers and daycare facilities, opened at 9 a.m. due to concerns over icy roads. To assist parents, some institutions welcomed students as early as 8 a.m. The last significant snowfall in Jerusalem was in January 2022.
Local councils and municipalities issued guidelines urging residents to stock up on essentials, including food, water, and medical supplies, in preparation for the storm.
In the end, the situation proved relatively benign.