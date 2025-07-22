Israeli cruise ship blocked by pro-Palestinian protesters at Greek port

Cruise ship carrying 1,600 passengers remains docked in Syros after a pro-Palestinian protest blocked disembarkation, prompting Greek police to intervene and Israeli officials to demand action; ship continues to Cyprus instead of docking

Nina Fox, Iris Lifshitz-Klieger, Gal Ganot, Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Protest
Israel
Greece
Pro-Palestine
A cruise ship operated by Israeli shipping company Mano Maritime, carrying 1,600 passengers, remained docked at the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday, unable to disembark due to a large pro-Palestinian protest blocking the port. The ship's crew later decided not to embark on the island and instead to continue to Cyprus as its next stop.
Some passengers countered with Israeli flags and sang patriotic songs. Daniela, a 30-year-old from Ra’anana, described about 200 protesters waving Palestinian flags at the port entrance, preventing passengers from leaving.
Pro-Palestinian protestors blocking port
(Video: Zoom 77)
“Those who managed to disembark were sent back,” she told Ynet. “It’s the ship’s first stop here and the protesters knew we were coming. Yesterday, we docked in Rhodes without issues.” She noted passengers remain in good spirits.
Itzik, another passenger, said the ship’s security team reported similar protests in Athens and other destinations. Initially expecting a brief delay, Greek police postponed disembarkation and deployed armed officers in helmets near the ship.
4 View gallery
מאות ישראלים תקועים על ספינה ביוון בעקבות הפגנה פרו פלסטיניתמאות ישראלים תקועים על ספינה ביוון בעקבות הפגנה פרו פלסטינית
Pro-Palestinian protestors blocking port in Syros
(Photo: Daniela Bruchim)
4 View gallery
ההפגנה הפרו-פלסטינית מול ספינת מנו ספנותההפגנה הפרו-פלסטינית מול ספינת מנו ספנות
(Photo: Itzhak Tessler)
“There’s no direct contact between protesters and passengers, as the demonstrators are barred from the port and we’re not allowed to leave,” he said. “Police are keeping them apart but some passengers are hesitant to disembark if permitted.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, seeking intervention. Israel’s embassy in Greece is coordinating with local authorities to ensure safe disembarkation, though the decision to stay onboard was made by the Israeli crew, not imposed by Greek officials.
4 View gallery
מאות ישראלים תקועים על ספינה ביוון בעקבות הפגנה פרו פלסטיניתמאות ישראלים תקועים על ספינה ביוון בעקבות הפגנה פרו פלסטינית
(Photo: Daniela Bruchim)
4 View gallery
המשטרה במקוםהמשטרה במקום
Local police on site
(Photo: Daniela Bruchim)
The protest, described as non-violent, is contained by local police, who pledged to protect passengers. However, the intimidating atmosphere for tourists prompted organizers to avoid risks. Israel’s embassy raised concerns with senior Greek officials, calling the situation a blow to Israeli tourism.
Israeli sources stressed that authorities must prevent harm to Israelis. Mano Maritime added that, like elsewhere in Europe, dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Syros, causing a slight delay in disembarkation.
With limited stops at Syros, the company extended the port stay to preserve planned excursions. No armed police are onboard, only standard Israeli security personnel. The protest is expected to disperse within half an hour.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""