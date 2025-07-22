Israeli cruise ship blocked by pro-Palestinian protesters at Greek port

A cruise ship operated by Israeli shipping company Mano Maritime, carrying 1,600 passengers, remained docked at the Greek island of Syros on Tuesday, unable to disembark due to a large pro-Palestinian protest blocking the port. The ship's crew later decided not to embark on the island and instead to continue to Cyprus as its next stop.
Some passengers countered with Israeli flags and sang patriotic songs. Daniela, a 30-year-old from Ra’anana, described about 200 protesters waving Palestinian flags at the port entrance, preventing passengers from leaving.
“Those who managed to disembark were sent back,” she told Ynet. “It’s the ship’s first stop here and the protesters knew we were coming. Yesterday, we docked in Rhodes without issues.” She noted passengers remain in good spirits.
Itzik, another passenger, said the ship’s security team reported similar protests in Athens and other destinations. Initially expecting a brief delay, Greek police postponed disembarkation and deployed armed officers in helmets near the ship.
“There’s no direct contact between protesters and passengers, as the demonstrators are barred from the port and we’re not allowed to leave,” he said. “Police are keeping them apart but some passengers are hesitant to disembark if permitted.”
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, seeking intervention. Israel’s embassy in Greece is coordinating with local authorities to ensure safe disembarkation, though the decision to stay onboard was made by the Israeli crew, not imposed by Greek officials.
The protest, described as non-violent, is contained by local police, who pledged to protect passengers. However, the intimidating atmosphere for tourists prompted organizers to avoid risks. Israel’s embassy raised concerns with senior Greek officials, calling the situation a blow to Israeli tourism.
Israeli sources stressed that authorities must prevent harm to Israelis. Mano Maritime added that, like elsewhere in Europe, dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Syros, causing a slight delay in disembarkation.
With limited stops at Syros, the company extended the port stay to preserve planned excursions. No armed police are onboard, only standard Israeli security personnel. The protest is expected to disperse within half an hour.