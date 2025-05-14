Honorary citizenship for 1st fallen soldier from Black Hebrew Israelites community

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel on Wednesday awarded an honorary citizenship certificate to IDF tank soldier Cpl. Elishai Young, the first fallen soldier from the Hebrew Israelite community, who was killed in battle in Jabaliya in October.

The certificate was received by Elishai’s mother, Oshria Young, and his brother, Avishai, who thanked the minister for the moving gesture. They told him that Elishai had dreamed of receiving Israeli citizenship—an aspiration he never lived to see fulfilled.

2 View gallery The family of Elishai Young receives the honorary citizenship

“Recognizing the sacrifice of Elishai Young, of blessed memory, who enlisted in the IDF and gave his life for the security of the State of Israel, is a moral and ethical obligation," Arbel said at the ceremony. "Granting honorary citizenship is not just a symbol—it is a clear declaration: Elishai was an inseparable part of the State of Israel, and his family will always be part of us. This is a duty of honor, appreciation, and remembrance.”

2 View gallery Elishai Young ( Photo: IDF )

Young, a 19-year-old tank soldier, was killed in October in northern Gaza alongside Staff Sgt. Ofir Berkowitz. At his funeral at the Dimona military cemetery, his mother Oshria eulogized him: “Elishai, Elishai, Elishai. There’s no one like Elishai. He went to the army. When he came home to his family, he always told me: ‘Don’t worry, I’ll be back—nothing will happen to me.’ He always told me to be strong. I want to thank all the soldiers. We’re at war, and it hurts. I want Elishai back in my arms. I want him back.”

His cousin, Ishba, said: “There’s an empty space left behind—a huge hole. A pain that nothing can fill. From here, all we can do is unite—nothing will bring him back. Elishai, I want you to know that we love you. We’ll always be here for Mom and everyone. Dear IDF soldiers, take care of yourselves.”

His aunt Smadar said: “We miss you and love you. We will never forget you. You’ll always be etched in our hearts—you are a hero to us all.”