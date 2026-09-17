Palestinian residing in Israel illegally suspected of killing cyclist in stolen car crash

A cyclist in his 50s was killed Wednesday morning after being struck near Herzliya beach by a stolen car allegedly driven by a Palestinian man who was in Israel without a permit, police said.

The 24-year-old suspect, a resident of Nablus, was arrested at the scene. Police traffic investigators were called in to examine the crash and collect evidence.

The overturned car on Ariel Sharon Road ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to police, officers found a bag inside the stolen vehicle containing equipment allegedly used to steal cars, including an ignition computer, a hammer and tools designed to smash windows.

Magen David Adom said the report of an injured cyclist on Ariel Sharon Road in Herzliya, near the beach, was received at 8:22 a.m.

Paramedics found the cyclist unconscious, without a pulse or signs of breathing, with an overturned vehicle nearby. They began CPR at the scene and evacuated him in critical condition to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, where he was later pronounced dead.