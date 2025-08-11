Mothers of hostages to meet with Red Cross head, but expert doctor critical of government excluded

A Foreign Ministry delegation is expected to leave for Geneva later on Monday for a meeting with Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee for the Red Cross. The meeting was arranged after clips of Rom Braslavski and Evyatar David were released showing their starvation and critical condition.
The delegation includes mothers of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, at the request of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum. But, to the forum's surprise, their request to also include Professor Hagai Levin, who is the senior-most authority on the health of the hostages and advises the families, was turned down and he was told that he would not be included.
Levine has been a vocal opponent of the government's efforts to change Israel's judicial system, which was launched soon after the current coalition under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power.
Since the war, Levine has advocated for the health of the hostages and of their family members.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The directorate for the hostages at the Prime Minister's Office did not deny that Levin was removed from participation.
"The delegation leaving for Geneva is very small and includes mothers of hostages and officials representing Israel," the PMO said. "It is the result of the joint efforts of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the Foreign, Defense and Health ministries as part of the effort to raise awareness of the urgent need to improve the conditions of the hostages till held captive by Hamas."