Car narrowly misses pedestrians before plunging from Tel Aviv bridge | Watch

A woman in her 50s was seriously injured Saturday morning when her car overturned after plunging from a bridge at the Halakha Interchange in Tel Aviv.

Dramatic footage filmed from another vehicle shows the car speeding through the junction before striking the barrier beside two pedestrians. The two are seen stepping into the road in alarm moments before the vehicle falls from the bridge. Neither was injured.

Car narrowly misses pedestrians before plunging from Tel Aviv bridge

The circumstances of the crash remain unclear, and police have opened an investigation.

Magen David Adom said the report was received at 6:31 a.m. by its Dan District emergency call center. Paramedics and emergency medical technicians treated the driver at the scene before evacuating her to Ichilov Hospital with a severe head injury.

Gallery ( Photo: MDA )

MDA paramedic Elhanan Alon and emergency medical technicians Moti Baer and Yoni Friedman said they arrived to find the vehicle overturned and the woman trapped inside.

“We received a report of a car that had overturned after falling from the bridge,” they said. “When we arrived, we saw the vehicle upside down and a woman about 50 years old inside, with reduced consciousness and suffering from a severe head injury.

( Photo: MDA )