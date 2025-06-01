Hamas cell leader responsible for the deaths of 21 IDF soldiers in 2024 ambush killed in Gaza

In a joint operation on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet security service eliminated Khalil Abd al-Nasser Muhammad Khatib, a senior Hamas operative responsible for the deadly January ambush that killed 21 Israeli soldiers.
Khatib, a cell commander in Hamas’ Al Mawasi battalion, was targeted during a reconnaissance mission following extensive intelligence gathering. According to the military, troops identified Khatib in the field and directed an aircraft to strike his position.
The IDF said Khatib was behind the January 22 attack in the Al Mawasi area of southern Gaza, where his cell launched anti-tank missiles at buildings housing Israeli troops and at an armored unit securing the perimeter. The incident marked one of the deadliest single days for the IDF since ground operations began in the Gaza Strip.
Military officials said Khatib had been involved in additional attacks throughout the war and was responsible for advancing several plots targeting Israeli forces.
“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to remove any threat posed to Israeli civilians,” the statement read.