IDF warns Gazans to evacuate areas near border with Israel amid renewal of war, calls to prepare shelters in Israel

The IDF Spokesperson in Arabic Avichay Adraee on Tuesday morning issued a warning to Gaza residents in areas of Gaza including in the neighborhoods of Beit Hanoun, Khirbet Khaza'a, Abasan al-Kabira and al-Jedida to evacuate due to the IDF offensive.

The warning came hours after the cease-fire in Gaza ended late on Monday as the Air Force launched extensive strikes on the Gaza Strip in an operation dubbed ‘Strength and Sword’. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement issued by this office that he had instructed the military to take "strong action" against Hamas in Gaza in response to the group's refusal to release hostages and rejection of all ceasefire proposals. "Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength."

The IDF Arabic spokesman posted in his statement Tuesday morning that the IDF "has launched a powerful offensive against the terrorist organizations. These specific areas are considered dangerous combat zones. For your safety, you must evacuate immediately to the known shelters in western Gaza City and Khan Younis. Continuing to remain in the designated areas endangers your lives and the lives of your family members."

The areas delineated on the map accompanying the statement run along the Gaza-Israeli border.

At the same time, the IDF's Home Front Command advised Israelis to prepare shelters across the country following recent air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the unit's spokesperson Col. (res) Chilik Soffer told Ynet on Tuesday.

“In most areas, there’s no immediate threat, but every citizen must be ready to act at a moment’s notice — not just in border areas,” Soffer said. “I recommend preparing shelters everywhere. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

Earlier on Tuesday the IDF said that it would close the Rafah border crossing from Gaza to Egypt. Some 5 wounded and sick people had been crossing through Rafah daily, in accordance with the cease-fire agreement. Other border crossings into Gaza have been closed for the past two weeks.

Military officials said the surprise attack on the Strip comes after hundreds of new targets were identified during the two months of truce and 20,000 terrorists from the Hamas and Islamic Jihad took up positions in Gaza adding that it was prepared to continue attacks against Hamas commanders and infrastructure in Gaza for as long as needed and would expand the campaign beyond airstrikes.

The IDF said the targets included senior Hamas leaders, tunnels and weapons storage facilities in a surprise attack on dozens of sites in order to maximize damage.

At this stage the renewal of the war is an air operation only and does not involve a ground entry back into Gaza. Israel wants to give Hamas an opportunity to advance in negotiations toward a deal, or at least another breakthrough.

The operation also has involved Navy missile ships, including the new ship named Victory. The ships attacked Hamas targets near the Gaza coast.

The IDF ordered schools in Gaza border communities closed following a late-night security assessment. In addition, train service between Ashkelon and Sderot was also suspended, with shuttle buses operating in its place. Israel Railways said service would resume once security clearance is granted.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has reported that 254 people were killed in airstrikes and more than 440 were injured. The ministry said efforts were ongoing to rescue victims from the rubble. The number was revised downward from an initial report of more than 300 Gazan deaths.





A senior Hamas official accused Israel of unilaterally overturning the ceasefire agreement. "We call on the mediators to assign full responsibility on Netanyahu and Israel for violating the cease-fire agreement, Hamas said. the group called on the Arab League to stand by the Palestinian resistance and to break the unjust siege placed on the Gaza Strip. Hamas also called on the UN Security Council to urgently convene and force Israel to stop the war.

Meanwhile, the Houthis have condemned what it calls the "Israeli aggression" on Gaza. The organization said it "vows to continue the escalation" against Israel.

In photos and video released from the Israeli Air Force command and control bunker overnight, embattled Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar can be seen in consultation with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. A Cabinet meeting has been set to be held on Tuesday to fire the internal security head, though it remains unclear whether such a meeting will take place.

According to Palestinian reports, at least five senior members of Hamas were killed in the overnight airstrikes, including Mahmoud Abu Watfa Dir. General of the Hamas Interior Ministry who was in charge of the Hamas police force. He redeployed police forces charged with civilian obedience and order and was seen in a video last January vowing to rebuild the Strip and Hamas's rule.

Among the leaders who were killed were also two members of the Hamas political bureau, Issam Aldialis and Mohammad Al-Jmasi, the commander of internal security and the director-general of the Hamas Justice Ministry. All of those senior officials, targeted by Israel played central roles in the rebuilding of Hamas rule over the Strip after the fighting stopped and the cease-fire came into effect.