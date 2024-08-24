2 dead, 5 wounded in clashes between Eritrean asylum seekers in Tel Aviv









At least two people were murdered and some 5 others wounded, two seriously, in when clashes broke out between groups of Eritrean asylum seekers in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Police were called to two locations where the violence occurred and in one case an officer fired shots into the air to disperse the crowd that he believed posed a threat to his safety.

According to eyewitnesses the fight began when a group of masked men arrived at a makeshift church and sprayed the worshippers, including children, with pepper spray. "The police were absent," one said. "They should have been here to deal with this."

According to the accounts, police entered the church although the violent clashes were occurring outside. In the chaos, it became unclear how many assailants were involved but some of the witnesses said they were attacked by a man carrying an ax.

"We were in prayer and then the attackers arrived with axes and pepper spray," one woman said. "I was praying, and he sprayed me with gas and it hurt," another recounted. An 11-year-old boy and a six-year-old child were among the injured.

One witness said the clashes were between supporters of the Eritrean government and opponents of the regime. "Someone walks quietly down the road and is killed. Eritreans against Eritreans. We prayed to god and they came to kill us. The police came but did nothing."

Church organizers called for help from the police and said they opposed the violence. "Our appeals to the police in the past did not help," they said.

Forces closed roads in the southern sector of Tel Aviv where the fighting took place.

Violent clashes between waring Eritrean groups have broken out several times in the past year. In July one man was murdered in clashes and in September 2023, groups in support of the Eritrean government clashed with groups supporting the opposition. At least 135 people were rushed to hospital then, to receive treatment.

Thus far, nine people died in the violence. Aid organizations have demanded from the police, better protection for asylum seekers who oppose the Eritrean government, but the force has been unable to prevent the outbreak of violence.