Police patrol crew member seriously wounded in West Bank ramming attack, terrorist killed

Attack at Bell checkpoint on Route 443 comes three days after Netanel Shukrun was killed at a West Bank spring; victim evacuated in serious condition to Jerusalem hospital

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Terror
Car ramming
A member of a police patrol crew was seriously wounded Wednesday in a terrorist ramming attack at the Bell checkpoint on Route 443 in the West Bank, police said. The terrorist was killed at the scene.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was evacuated in serious condition to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
The scene of the terror attack
The attack took place at the Bell checkpoint, an IDF security post on Route 443 in the Binyamin area.
Police said the terrorist drove his vehicle toward a police patrol car and struck one of its crew members.
‘A short time ago, a terrorist drove his vehicle toward a police patrol car from the Judea and Samaria District and ran over one of the crew members, who was seriously wounded,’ police said. ‘Forces at the scene killed the terrorist. Additional police forces are on their way to the scene and an investigation has begun.’
Gallery
זירת הפיגוע במחסוםזירת הפיגוע במחסום
Footage from the scene of the terror attack
(Photo: United Hatzalah spokesperson’s office)
Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said it received the report at 4:54 p.m. of a man struck by a vehicle on Route 443, traveling west from Beit Horon.
MDA medics and paramedics, working alongside an IDF medical team, treated the man at the scene before he was taken to hospital in serious condition.
זירת הפיגוע במחסוםזירת הפיגוע במחסום
(Photo: United Hatzalah spokesperson’s office)
The attack came three days after Netanel Shukrun, 48, of Alei Zahav, was killed in a shooting attack at the Ein Raya spring in the Binyamin area.
Shukrun had arrived at the spring with his eldest son, 16. When the terrorist opened fire, Shukrun spotted him and shouted a warning to his son, allowing the teenager to escape unharmed.
Shukrun was shot and later pronounced dead at Beilinson Hospital.
The terrorist in that attack was wounded by an IDF tracker at the scene and captured several hours later at a hospital in Ramallah.
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