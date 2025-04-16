Colonel: IDF will fully occupy Gaza until Hamas is gone

Col. (Res.) Amit Assa, former senior official in the Israeli Security Agency, says that the recent decision to increase U.S. military aidto Israel is not just about the current war in Gaza—but about Israel’s preparedness across all fronts, especially with threats looming from Hezbollah in Lebanon and escalating tensions in Syria.

Speaking about Gaza, Assa revealed that the Israel Defense Forces are implementing a long-term plan to take and hold control of the entire Strip.

“This is not like before,” he told ILTV News. “The IDF will remain in the areas it captures—this will be a full military occupation until Hamas is no longer present.”

He added that once Hamas is dismantled, a new civilian authority can take over, referencing earlier proposals, including ideas promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump, to allow residents who wish to leave Gaza to do so.

Assa was blunt in his message to Hamas: “They must understand this is a different war. We are dismantling them piece by piece. Their only choice is to surrender.”

