Israeli man, 43, killed in motorcycle crash in Thailand's Krabi province

Israeli Foreign Ministry says consular officials are assisting the family and arranging repatriation of the body as Thai authorities investigate the circumstances; four other Israelis have died in motorcycle accidents in Thailand this year

Itamar Eichner
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An Israeli man, 43, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Krabi province in southwestern Thailand, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday. His family has been notified, and Israeli consular officials are working to return his body to Israel for burial. The circumstances of the accident remain under investigation.
The Foreign Ministry expressed condolences over his death, saying: "The Israeli consul in Bangkok and the ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad are supporting the family during this difficult time and coordinating with the relevant authorities in Thailand and Israel to complete the necessary procedures and bring the deceased home for burial as soon as possible."
A beach in Krabi A beach in Krabi
A beach in Krabi
The death follows several fatal motorcycle accidents involving Israelis in Thailand this year. In August, an Israeli motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in the western province of Kanchanaburi. In March, Jerusalem resident Ofer Dahan died in a road accident in northern Thailand after losing control of a motorcycle he had rented during his trip.
Two other Israelis were killed in motorcycle accidents in February. Shai Pinto, 51, from Moshav Omen in northern Israel, died in a crash on Koh Samui, just days after Rostislav Noam Mirson, a 22-year-old career Israeli Air Force serviceman, was killed in northern Thailand.
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