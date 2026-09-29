Morocco’s first female PM has close ties to Jewish community: ‘She will follow the king’s path'

History in Morocco: King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as prime minister, making her the first woman to hold the position. Mansouri currently serves as mayor of Marrakesh. Jackie Kadosh, head of the Jewish community in the area, spoke with ynet about the appointment and its implications for the country’s Jewish community.
“She grew up with us. Her father, Abderrahman Mansouri, was a prominent lawyer,” Kadosh said. “She grew up in an important family. I brought several delegations to her home as part of her role as mayor of Marrakesh, and we were made to feel at home there.”
Kadosh said that every Yom Kippur, the Jewish community in Marrakesh traditionally invites senior Moroccan officials to the synagogue. Mansouri attended several years ago and stood in the women’s section.
“She told me, ‘Jackie, don’t forget to bless me,’” he said.
The community leader added: “I believe she is going to do serious work. I believe she will do the job properly, whether it is the status of women in Morocco or assistance for victims of the earthquake. She is not someone who will chase after money because she already has it. She will act solely for the good of the country. She will not tolerate the Islamists’ agenda. She will simply follow the king’s path.”
Saudi television network Al Arabiya also addressed the appointment: “Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri made history in Moroccan politics by becoming the first woman to serve as prime minister. Mansouri’s appointment was made in accordance with the constitutional provisions and the article of the constitution stipulating that the king appoints the prime minister from the political party that wins the largest number of seats in parliament, based on the election results.”