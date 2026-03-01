Netanyahu addresses Iranians in Persian via AI, calls to break ‘chains of tyranny’

Speaking in Persian, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday renewed his call for Iranians to rise up against their government, this time in a social media video that used an AI-generated version of his voice.
In his first address at the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, Netanyahu had urged Iranian citizens to rebel against the regime. In the new video, his remarks were translated into Persian as he said Israel would intensify its campaign.
“In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets belonging to the terror regime,” Netanyahu said. “We will create conditions for the brave people of Iran to free themselves from the chains of tyranny.”
Echoing comments made a day earlier by US President Donald Trump when he announced the start of the war, Netanyahu added: “That is why I say to you again: citizens of Iran, do not miss this opportunity. This is an opportunity that comes only once in a generation.”
“Do not give up, because your moment will come soon,” he said. “The moment when you must take to the streets — take to the streets in your millions to finish the job, to topple the terror regime that has made your lives unbearable. Your suffering and sacrifice will not be in vain. The help you have been waiting for has arrived. The help has arrived, and now is the time to unite for a historic mission.”
Addressing various ethnic groups, he concluded: “Oh citizens of Iran — Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahvazis and Baloch — now is the time to unite your forces to overthrow the regime and secure your future.”