Ultra-Orthodox parties say they will continue to block Knesset votes over draft exemption law

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior ultra-Orthodox leaders have issued veiled threats over the last week to head to elections amid the ongoing crisis surrounding the military draft exemption bill for Haredim. The coalition now faces another politically turbulent week.

Since the end of Shabbat, ultra-Orthodox parties have sent messages to Netanyahu signaling that they will once again refuse to participate in votes in the Knesset—effectively freezing the legislative process. Their discontent stems from developments related to the controversial draft exemption legislation.

On Monday, the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will hold a closed session on the recent reserve duty orders issued to the general public. Committee Chair Yuli Edelstein is expected to demand explanations from both Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz regarding the ongoing burden placed on reservists, while ultra-Orthodox conscription remains unresolved. Netanyahu is also expected to attend a separate security and diplomatic briefing before the committee at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Benjamin Netanyahu, center, with Haredi party leaders Yitzhak Goldknopf and Aryeh Deri

Meanwhile, Ynet has learned that ultra-Orthodox representatives have been pressuring Likud Knesset lawmakers—particularly those from the party's mid- and backbench ranks—claiming that Edelstein’s actions are “sending them home” by pushing the country toward elections. According to ultra-Orthodox sources, a significant number of Likud lawmakers would lose their seats if elections were held, based on consistent polling trends.

Through these warnings, the Haredi parties are attempting to halt what they see as a dangerous slide toward early elections. Last week, after they announced they would not support private member bills, all such proposals were pulled from the agenda—disrupting coalition operations and delaying legislative work.

Sources familiar with the matter say Netanyahu did not attempt to placate the ultra-Orthodox parties this time. Instead, he delivered a stern warning that, if elections are called, they will be the first to suffer politically. According to those close to him, Netanyahu is running out of patience and, unlike in past instances, is not going out of his way to appease them—partly due to waning public support on the right for their demands regarding the draft law.

On Wednesday, representatives from the ultra-Orthodox parties met with Netanyahu and Edelstein in an effort to find a solution. While the meeting ended on an optimistic note, and Edelstein later announced in the committee that the process was moving into its decisive drafting phase, the session only intensified tensions over the legislation.