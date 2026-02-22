Baby, 5 months old, dies in Jerusalem day care

Police said Sunday afternoon that they have opened an investigation into the death of a five-month-old baby at a day care in Jerusalem .

The circumstances of the incident remain unclear. Police said they are taking testimony from the caregiver, who claims that the infant had choked. However, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), there are signs consistent with drowning. The circumstances are still under investigation.

The baby was initially evacuated in critical condition to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where doctors later pronounced her dead.

1 View gallery The infant was brought to the hospital after prolonged resuscitation efforts had already been carried out at the scene ( Photo: Sutterstock )

“Officers who arrived at the scene opened an investigation and began collecting evidence, including taking the caregiver’s account, in order to clarify the circumstances of the case,” police said in a statement.

The hospital said the infant was brought in after prolonged resuscitation efforts had already been carried out at the scene. “Resuscitation efforts continued in the emergency department, but unfortunately her death was pronounced. We share in the family’s grief,” the hospital said.

The incident was reported at 1:18 p.m. to MDA’s 101 emergency hotline in the Jerusalem region, with callers stating that an unconscious baby had been found at a caregiver’s home in the city. Paramedics and EMTs provided medical treatment and transported her to the hospital while continuing resuscitation efforts.