Iran and Russia sign $25 billion agreement to build four nuclear power plants in Iran

Rosatom said on Thursday it signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday on the construction of small nuclear power plants in Iran, without giving a number.

Russia previously built Iran’s first and so far only nuclear power plant at Bushehr, which began operating in 2010. The plant, located in the country’s southwest on the Persian Gulf coast, was originally started by Germany in 1975. Construction was halted after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, then revived in 1995 under a deal with Moscow.

