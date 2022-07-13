Channels
President Joe Biden

Biden embarks on Mideast tour

On his 10th visit to Israel but first as president Biden expected to restate U.S. commitment to Israel's security and to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons;

Itamar Eichner |
Published: 07.13.22, 10:00
President Joe Biden left Washington Wednesday for his Middle East visit, starting in Israel, where he is expected to land in the afternoon.
    • He will be greeted in an official ceremony with the participation of President Issac Herzog, Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other senior officials who will number no more than 40.
    2 View gallery
    ארכיון נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן מטוס אייר פורס 1    ארכיון נשיא ארה"ב ג'ו ביידן מטוס אייר פורס 1
    President Joe Biden
    (Photo: AP)
    This will be Biden’s 10th trip to Israel, and his first as U.S. President.
    During his visit Biden, and Prime Minister Yair Lapid, will make a "Jerusalem proclamation" about the U.S. commitment “to prevent Iran from ever acquiring nuclear weapons.”
    “The visit reaffirms the unbreakable bond between our two countries," the proclamation will state, "and the U.S. continued commitment to Israel’s security.
    2 View gallery
    ביידן לפני המראתו לישראל    ביידן לפני המראתו לישראל
    President Joe Biden boarding for Middle East visit
    (Photo: Reuters)
    A Foreign Ministry official said the visit is affected by the COVID pandemic which the American visitors take seriously.
    "The schedule is made in consideration of both the virus and the July heat," he said.
    He said there are no official dinners on the schedule, perhaps because the president is watching his weight.
