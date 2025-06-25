Iran executes suspected Israel spies, arrests hundreds after war

Iran claims the men sentenced to death worked with Mossad and smuggled equipment used in assassinations of senior scientists, military, IRGC officials 

Iran executed three men on Wednesday, after they were convicted of collaborating with Israel's Mossad spy agency and smuggling equipment used in an assassination, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported. The equipment they smuggled was used in the assassination of one unnamed personality, Mizan reported without giving further details.
Israel assassinated at least 14 nuclear scientists in the 12-day operation and targeted senior military commanders and members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
3 View gallery
⁠מוחמד מהדי תהראנצ'י (משמאל) באחד הניסויים של פרויקט הגרעין האיראני⁠מוחמד מהדי תהראנצ'י (משמאל) באחד הניסויים של פרויקט הגרעין האיראני
Mohammad Mahdi Tehranshi (left)
(Photo: IDF)
3 View gallery
נזקי התקיפות בטהרןנזקי התקיפות בטהרן
Israel strikes targets in Tehran
Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel before the recent open conflict, Iran has put to death many individuals convicted of having links with the Mossad and facilitating the latter's operations in the country. These range from assassinations of nuclear scientists to acts of sabotage meant to undermine Iran's nuclear program.
3 View gallery
Demonstrators wave flags and cheer during a protest against Israeli and American attacks on Iran on Tuesday Demonstrators wave flags and cheer during a protest against Israeli and American attacks on Iran on Tuesday
Demonstrators wave flags and cheer during a protest against Israeli and American attacks on Iran on Tuesday
(Photo: Majid Saeedi / Getty Images)
Iran has also arrested 700 people accused of ties with Israel during the 12-day conflict, the state-affiliated Nournews reported.
