17 injured in rush-hour Ayalon crash; minibus driver seriously hurt

Minibus driver seriously hurt and 17-year-old girl moderately injured in southbound crash near HaHalakha Interchange; police report heavy traffic in the area

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Ayalon Highway
Crash
accident
Seventeen people were injured Sunday morning in a collision between a minibus and a bus on the southbound Ayalon Highway near the HaHalakha Interchange in Tel Aviv. The minibus driver, a man in his 50s, was seriously injured, while a 17-year-old girl was moderately hurt.
Initial findings indicate that the minibus was attempting to merge into the new public transportation lane when the bus struck it.
Gallery
תאונת דרכים בין אוטובוס למיניבוס בנתיבי איילון לכיוון דרום, סמוך למחלף ההלכהתאונת דרכים בין אוטובוס למיניבוס בנתיבי איילון לכיוון דרום, סמוך למחלף ההלכה
The bus damaged in the crash on the southbound Ayalon Highway near HaHalakha Interchange
(Photo: Hatzalah Spokesperson’s Office)
תאונת דרכים בין אוטובוס למיניבוס בנתיבי איילון לכיוון דרום, סמוך למחלף ההלכהתאונת דרכים בין אוטובוס למיניבוס בנתיבי איילון לכיוון דרום, סמוך למחלף ההלכה
(Photo: Police)
תאונת דרכים בין אוטובוס למיניבוס בנתיבי איילון לכיוון דרום, סמוך למחלף ההלכהתאונת דרכים בין אוטובוס למיניבוס בנתיבי איילון לכיוון דרום, סמוך למחלף ההלכה
(Photo: Hatzalah Spokesperson’s Office)
Magen David Adom paramedics treated the injured at the scene and evacuated them to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The minibus driver was trapped inside the vehicle, semi-conscious, with injuries to his head and limbs.
During the rescue operation, MDA teams treated him with medication and worked to stop bleeding before he was taken to the hospital.
The 17-year-old who was moderately injured suffered injuries to her limbs. Other passengers at the scene were able to walk and suffered light injuries. The bus sustained damage to its front section and its windshield was shattered.
Tel Aviv District traffic police responded to the crash, and traffic investigators were dispatched to the scene. Heavy congestion was reported in the area following the collision.
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