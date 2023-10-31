Senior Hamas official: The tunnels are for us, the UN can take care of Palestinian citizens

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a senior member of the Hamas political bureau, said in an interview to the RT network in Arabic that the tunnels built in Gaza were meant to protect Hamas - and not the residents of the Strip. "It is the responsibility of the UN to protect them," he said.
According to Marzouk, "Everyone knows that 75% of the residents of the Gaza Strip are refugees - and that it is the responsibility of the United Nations to protect them. The responsibility of the occupation (Israel) to provide them with all services as long as they are under occupation - in accordance with the Geneva Convention."
on Monday, Abu Marzouk said in an interview to "Al-Jazeera" that "the Palestinian Authority and several Arab countries are secretly calling on the West to eliminate Hamas." According to him, "We expected a lot from Hezbollah and our brothers in the West Bank, but we are amazed by the shameful position of our brothers in the Palestinian Authority."
Mousa Abu Marzouk headed the Hamas delegation that visited Moscow last week. The Russian news agency "TASS" reported that "contacts were held with him in continuation of the Russian line on the immediate release of foreign hostages in the Gaza Strip, (the sides) also discussed issues related to ensuring the evacuation of Russian and other foreign citizens from the territory of the Palestinian enclave."
Abu Marzouk's brother, Yosef Abu Marzouk, was killed in the bombing of the industrial building in Rafah on the sixth day of the war.