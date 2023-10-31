'You are the generation of victory:' IDF General gives inspiring speech for troops ready to invade Gaza

For over a week, IDF forces have commenced ground operations inside the Gaza strip, taking a gradual approach in their invasion, with the prime accomplishment so far being the successful rescue of lookout Ori Megidish from the clutches of Hamas.
With that in mind, Commanding Officer of of the Southern Command, Major General Yaron Finkelman, to IDF soldiers on ground operations in Gaza: "Southern Command forces, this is the Commander. We are striking Hamas and the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.
"We have one goal - victory. No matter how long or how hard the fighting will be, there is no other outcome than victory. We will fight with professionalism and strength, based first and foremost on the IDF values which were instilled in us - Dedication to Mission and the Pursuit of Victory.
"We will fight in alleys, we will fight in tunnels, we will fight wherever necessary. We will eliminate the abominable enemy before whom we stand. My brothers in arms, the residents of Be'eri, Sderot, Nir Oz, Kfar Aza, and the West Negev Communities and alongside them are all the people of Israel, they are all looking at us now.
"Like me, they trust you and believe in you, you are the generation of victory. This is the Commander, complete your mission, strike the enemy, over and out!"