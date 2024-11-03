Iranian woman takes off her clothes at a Tehran university to protest morality laws

A young woman was arrested after undressing at a university in Tehran, according to reports from Iran. Sources associated with opposition to the Ayatollah regime claimed the woman was protesting Iran’s strict hijab laws, while state-affiliated media asserted that she suffered from mental health issues.
Footage of Saturday's incident circulated on social media, showing the young woman walking in a bra and underpants, leaving onlookers stunned at Azad University in Tehran.
In another video, she appears to be detained by authorities and taken into a vehicle. According to various reports on social media, the woman was allegedly “harassed” earlier by members of the Basij militia at Azad University, which is considered a prestigious educational institution in Iran.
Though the credibility of these reports remains unclear, they were also cited by the French news agency AFP. Some accounts claim that Basij members “forcibly removed” the woman’s hijab and outer clothing, prompting her to strip down to her undergarments in protest and walk outside the university. An Iranian student news outlet, Amir Kabir Newsletter, alleged she was assaulted during her arrest.
The incident sparked widespread reactions on social media. “For most women, being seen in underwear in public is a nightmare … this is her response to the government’s stubborn insistence on enforcing hijab laws,” wrote one user on the X platform.
Meanwhile, Iranian state media insisted that the woman is struggling with alleged mental health issues. The popular Iranian daily Hamshahri quoted a “well-informed source” who suggested she would be transferred to a psychiatric hospital. A spokesperson for Azad University also claimed the woman has “severe psychological issues.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: