Biden to land in Israel for whirlwind visit

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to land Wednesday morning in Israel for a whirlwind visit.

"I am coming to Israel to stand in solidarity against the brutal terrorist attack by Hamas and to consult about the next steps," Biden said Tuesday night as he boarded Air Force One for Israel.

Biden was supposed to continue to a summit in Jordan, with King Abdullah and the presidents of Egypt and the Palestinian Authority, which was canceled following the explosion at the hospital in Gaza.

This will be the first time that a US president comes to the State of Israel during a war. Biden is coming here for a quick visit that should last only four to five hours. From Israel he was supposed to continue to Jordan, where a four-way summit was planned to take place with King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas canceled his participation Tuesday night after the explosion at the hospital in the Zeitoon neighborhood, which Hamas claimed was caused from an attack by the IDF, and hours later Jordan announced that the summit would not take place. Israel's military said that it was a failed launch by the Islamic Jihad.

Biden will be greeted at Ben-Gurion Airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. From the airport Biden will travel to a hotel in Tel Aviv; the meetings will not be held in the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. In the hotel, he will meet separately with Netanyahu and Herzog, and then he will meet with the limited war cabinet.

Ahead of the visit, the spokesman for the National Security Council at the White House, John Kirby, said that Biden is expected to meet in Israel with families of the victims of the terrorist attack by Hamas, and also meet family members of hostages in Gaza. Kirby noted that Biden plans to present "tough questions" to his colleagues in Israel, and that he will deal with the humanitarian issue in Gaza and the issue of the abductees, as well as Israel's plans for the future. "We are optimistic that we will be able to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza," said Kirby. "We are getting closer to the outline for the transfer of aid to Gaza from Egypt."