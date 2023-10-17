Rockets fired into northern Israel; Hamas says brigade chief killed in IDF strike

Hezbollah anti-tank missile unit targets Israeli tank near border





Air raid sirens sounded in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona and neighboring communities along the Lebanon border Tuesday afternoon. The IDF later reported that two rocket launches were detected from Lebanon - one was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while the second landed in an unpopulated area.

The IDF said that an unmanned aircraft that approached Israel's airspace from Lebanese territory was shot down Tuesday evening. No alert was activated during the incident.

2 View gallery Rocket intercepted by Iron Dome near Lebanon border

Earlier Tuesday, two anti-tank missiles, accompanied by gunfire from Lebanon, were directed at military outposts near the border. In response, Israeli forces targeted Hezbollah positions using tank and artillery fire. There were no reported injuries among the IDF personnel in the incident.

In total, the Lebanese terrorist group has fired five anti-tank missiles into Israeli territory since morning hours. One of the missiles targeted a tank in the Israeli border town of Metula, inflicting mild and moderate injuries on three Israeli soldiers, two of them reservists. The organization later released footage of the strike.

The IDF launched a series of retaliatory attacks in Southern Lebanon following the anti-tank missile fire, in which four people were killed, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah is focusing efforts on neutralizing Israel's observation capabilities along the border at several points, according to a report on the Lebanese Al Mayadeen network.

The organization also announced Tuesday afternoon the deaths of two of its operatives, Hussein Abbas Fasa'i and Mahmoud Ahmad Biz, "while fulfilling their jihadist duty," though no specific details about the incident leading to their deaths were provided. Palestinian sources claim that the two were killed in an IDF strike.

2 View gallery Hamas Central Gaza Brigade Commander Ayman Nofal was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday

Hamas announced Tuesday afternoon that Ayman Nofal, a member of the terror group’s General Military Council and the head of its military wing’s Central Gaza Brigade known by his Kunya "Abu Ahmad," was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Bureij refugee camp.

Visiting troops on an IDF airfield in southern Israel earlier Tuesday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant vowed to "get to every single member of Hamas."