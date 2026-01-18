International support vital for Iran’s protesters, former political prisoner says

International support is essential if the Iranian regime is to fall, according to Navid Mohebbi, a former political prisoner in Iran.

Mohebbi told ILTV that protesters who have managed to get messages out to the outside world are pleading for help from the international community.

