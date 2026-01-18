International support vital for Iran’s protesters, former political prisoner says

Navid Mohebbi says international community support is absolutely necessary

International support is essential if the Iranian regime is to fall, according to Navid Mohebbi, a former political prisoner in Iran.
Mohebbi told ILTV that protesters who have managed to get messages out to the outside world are pleading for help from the international community.
“They understand that in order to bring down the regime, international community support is absolutely necessary, because this regime is armed to the teeth and is willing to kill to the last person,” Mohebbi said.
