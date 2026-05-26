Divers in race against time to rescue 7 from flooded cave in Laos | Watch rescue efforts

A race against time continued in Laos Tuesday to rescue seven people who have been trapped for six days in a flooded cave. Divers who took part in the dramatic 2018 rescue of a youth soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand, an operation that captivated the world, are now assisting in the effort.

The incident began last Wednesday, when a group of eight local residents entered a cave in Xaisomboun province in central Laos. Seven of them became trapped after heavy rains flooded the entrance. The eighth managed to escape before it was blocked, and he alerted authorities.

Watch the rescue operation in Laos ( Video: X )

Bounkham Lounglath, who heads a local volunteer organization, told The Associated Press that those who are trapped are villagers from the area who are believed to have entered the cave in search of gold. He said locals had repeatedly entered the cave in the past to look for gold, and authorities had warned them that doing so was dangerous.

The cave where the seven are trapped is actually a cave system stretching deep underground, with some passages extremely narrow, only about 50 centimeters wide. Rescuers are now working to pump water out of the flooded cave, clear rocks from the entrance and install ropes inside. But, according to reports, the water level remains high because of heavy rains, complicating search efforts.

4 View gallery Rescuers inside the flodded cave in Laos

Laos’ state news agency, in the communist dictatorship, reported that the trapped people are believed to be deep inside the cave on “an elevated rock ledge with continuous airflow.” So far, no sign of life has been received from them, but rescuers are expressing optimism.

Kengkart Bongkaewang, head of the Thai rescue organization Metta Tham Rescue, said he is “confident” they are still alive because there is still air inside the cave. “The route itself is not complicated, but the problem is the space. The passage is so narrow that we have to crawl and turn sideways to get through. In addition, the rocks are very sharp,” he said.

4 View gallery Rescue efforts underway for trapped in flooded cave in Laos





Britain’s Guardian reported that rescuers managed Sunday night to get within about 40 meters of the spot where they believe the trapped people may be, but were forced to retreat after rain washed sediment and mud into the passages, blocking them.

“All day and all night, water is still being pumped out of the cave,” Kengkart said Monday evening. He also took part in the famous 2018 cave rescue in Thailand. According to CNN, a Finnish diver and two Thai divers who were also involved in that rescue eight years ago arrived Monday to help rescuers in Laos.

4 View gallery Group of boys rescued from a cave in Thailand in 2018 ( Photo: AFP )